Louder Than Life’s Friday Shows Canceled Including SLAYER Reunion; Today’s Lineup Scheduled To Go

Kentucky’s Louder Than Life was forced to cancel yesterday’s shows including the huge Slayer reunion show due to inclement weather.

The festival – held at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center – is scheduled to run as planned today.

An update from the organizers reads:

“We’re back and ready to throw down. Our team’s locked in and focused on getting the grounds ready and doors open on time to give you a show you’ll never forget. But heads up—it’s gonna be wet, muddy, and messy. So throw on your rain gear, and get ready to rock.

“Don’t forget, you’ve got Ins & Outs all weekend, so prep a kit in your car, or swing out to your hotel or campsite for a quick reset. Whatever it takes, we’re ready to take this day together.”

Today’s main headliner is Mötley Crüe along with Disturbed, Mastodon, and Body Count. Other acts scheduled are Falling In Reverse, Skillet, Three6Mafia, and more.

Find additional information at louderthanlifefestival.com.