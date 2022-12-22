LOUDNESS Frontman MINORU NIIHARA, Japanese Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Perform BON JOVI Classic "Livin' On A Prayer" (Video)

Loudness frontman Minoru Niihara performed with Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka Soma at Takutaku in Kyoto, Japan on July 18th. Yoyoka has released a new clip from the show featuring their performance of Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer'.

Check it out below along with performances of Van Halen's "Dreams", the Loudness classic "Crazy Doctor", and Deep Purple's "Burn".

The band:

Minoru Niihara - vocals

Satsuma3042 - guitar / backing vocals

Madooooon - bass

Holy - keys

Yoyoka - drums