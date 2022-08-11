LOUDNESS Frontman MINORU NIIHARA, Japanese Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Perform VAN HALEN Classic "Dreams" (Video)

August 11, 2022, 10 minutes ago

news loudness yoyoka minoru niihara van halen hard rock

Loudness frontman Minoru Niihara recently performed with Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka Soma. Video of Niihara and the band performing the Van Halen classic "Dreams" can be viewed below. 

The clip was shot at Takutaku in Kyoto, Japan on July 18th. It features:

Minoru Niihara - vocals 
Satsuma3042 - guitar / backing vocals 
Madooooon - bass
Holy - keys
Yoyoka - drums



