LOUDNESS Frontman MINORU NIIHARA, Japanese Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Perform VAN HALEN Classic "Dreams" (Video)
August 11, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Loudness frontman Minoru Niihara recently performed with Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka Soma. Video of Niihara and the band performing the Van Halen classic "Dreams" can be viewed below.
The clip was shot at Takutaku in Kyoto, Japan on July 18th. It features:
Minoru Niihara - vocals
Satsuma3042 - guitar / backing vocals
Madooooon - bass
Holy - keys
Yoyoka - drums