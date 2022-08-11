LOUDNESS Frontman MINORU NIIHARA, Japanese Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Perform VAN HALEN Classic "Dreams" (Video)

Loudness frontman Minoru Niihara recently performed with Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka Soma. Video of Niihara and the band performing the Van Halen classic "Dreams" can be viewed below.

The clip was shot at Takutaku in Kyoto, Japan on July 18th. It features:

Minoru Niihara - vocals

Satsuma3042 - guitar / backing vocals

Madooooon - bass

Holy - keys

Yoyoka - drums