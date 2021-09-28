LOUDNESS - Pro-Shot Video Of "S.D.I." From Lightning Strikes 30th Anniversary Show In Tokyo Streaming

On September 27th, Warner Music Japan shared pro-shot video of Loudness performing their song "S.D.I." at Zepp Tokyo on April 13th, 2017. The show was part of the band's 30th Anniversary tour for the Lightning Strikes album.

The clip is taken from the Loudness Japan Tour 2017 Lightning Strikes 30th Anniversary 8117 DVD / Blu-ray.

Tracklist:

"Loudness"

"Rock Shock"

"Dark Desire"

"Streetlife Dreams"

"Crazy Doctor"

- Bass Solo～Drum Solo -

"Shadows Of War"

"Let It Go"

"One Thousand Eyes"

"Face To Face"

"Ares’ Lament"

"In The Mirror"

- Guitar Solo -

"Who Knows"

"Crazy Nights"

"Speed"

"回想" (高崎晃 Drum Solo)

"The End Of Earth / Stay Wild"

"Metal Mad"

"The Sun Will Rise Again"

"S.D.I."