LOVE AND WAR Reissue Edge Of The World Album With Remastered Debut Up The Annie

Houston, Texas based melodic hard rock band Love And War has announced the reissue of their 2020 sophomore CD Edge Of The World which includes a bonus CD of their newly remastered 2012 debut CD Up The Annie as a dual two in one CD release.

The CD will be released on September 9, 2022 in Europe via No Dust Records and in North America via Animated Insanity Records.

Love And War has provided the following comment:

“All of us in Love And War are excited about our collaboration with Animated Insanity Records and No Dust Records for our 2 CD release set. Distribution of our Texas melodic rock will finally reach fans worldwide and introduce them to our brand of rock. We thank all involved in believing in us and making it happen.”

No Dust Records have provided the following comment:

“Since their independent debut release Up The Annie back in 2012, the band worked hard on their follow up album Edge Of The World which was also released by the band digitally and in limited quantities on CD in 2020. The band signed to No Dust Records and Animated Insanity Records in 2022 for a stunning two in one double CD package which includes both albums for a worldwide release. Edge Of The World includes an exclusive bonus track, and the full package includes the first Love And War album Up The Annie as bonus disc. Love And War will appeal to fans of classic melodic hard rock and heavy metal bands such as Y&T, Michael Schenker Group, U.F.O., Vicious Rumors, etc.”

Animated Insanity Records have provided the following comment:

“It's been an extremely enjoyable experience working with the band to get these discs reissued. I look forward to them building their fan base even more once this killer music hits the streets in early September.”

Love and War recently announced the addition of former Houston, Texas prog-metal band Z-LOT-Z guitarist/producer Gregg Gill to the band guitar lineup.

Preorders – Europe at No Dust Records and North America at Animated Insanity Records.