LOVEBITES Guitarist MIYAKO To Release EP Of Piano Covers; HELLOWEEN’s “Eagle Fly Free” Music Video Streaming
May 30, 2023, 19 minutes ago
Lovebites guitarist Miyako will release her debut solo EP Etude Op. 23 on June 21 via Victor. The EP holds six songs covering hard rock/heavy metal classics on piano. The video for Helloween’s power metal anthem “Eagle Fly Free” is available below.
The EP will be available as CD + DVD combo featuring two music videos and documentary. Preorder at victor-store.jp.
Tracklisting:
“Battery” (Metallica)
“Far Beyond The Sun” (Yngwie Malmsteen)
“Eagle Fly Free” (Helloween)
“The Loner” (Gary Moore)
“Burn” (Deep Purple)
“Addicted” (Lovebites)
“Eagle Fly Free” video: