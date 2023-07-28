LOVERBOY Frontman MIKE RENO Discusses Singing Backup On AC/DC's "Thunderstruck", Replacing NEW YORK DOLLS As KISS' Support Act; Video

A new episode of The SDR Show, featuring Loverboy frontman Mike Reno, is now available below and wherever you get your podcasts.

Some highlights of the interview include:

- The current bass player, Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve, went way back with the band, and when he showed up with a bass that was gifted to him by deceased bassist Scott Smith Mike knew that: “Of course, Spider is the guy to take over.”

- How Loverboy broke open Vancouver as the place to record in the eighties, with Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, and AC/DC, among many others, coming to record there after hearing Loverboy (and how they all ended up singing back up on each others tracks).

- That "Working For The Weekend" was initially "Waiting For The Weekend", but a flub by Reno led to the change when they realized it was better.

- The real story behind the winner that appeared in the video for "Queen Of The Broken Hearts" – it turns out the winner was too shy to appear, so it was her mother... her very drunk mother.

Part of the GaS Digital Network, The SDR Show is an audio/video podcast hosted by radio personality Ralph Sutton and comedian Big Jay Oakerson. Launched just over five years ago, The SDR Show is often in the top fifty comedy interview podcasts on iTunes, was selected as one of the first podcasts on Spotify, and is available on Google Play, iHeartRadio, and theSDRshow.com.

Recent guests include musicians Peter Frampton, Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper, DMC of Run DMC, and Shaggy; comedians Ray Romano, Thomas Lennon, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Sussie Essman, and Mario Cantone; and notable personalities including Mark Cuban, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Daymond John.

Foreigner's Farewell Tour, with special guest Loverboy, launched on July 6 at Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Tickets are available at LiveNation.com. The remaining dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

July

28 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

4 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

5 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

8 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

12 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

21 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

23 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

September

1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

2 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

3 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center