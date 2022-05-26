LOVERBOY Frontman MIKE RENO On Performing "Working For The Weekend" Live - "When I Hear That Cowbell, I Go Out Of My Mind"

Loverboy vocalist Mike Reno recently appeared on the AXS TV show, At Home And Social With Katie Daryl.

While everyone else has been working for the weekend, Mike Reno has been kicking back ahead of his band's upcoming tour with Styx and REO Speedwagon. Check out what Reno had to say about his career, playing alongside two cherished rock groups, how he feels when cover bands play his band's tunes, and more!

Catch Loverboy, along with REO Speedwagon and Styx, at the following shows:

May

31 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

June

1 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

3 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp.

4 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amp.

7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amp.

8 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amphitheatre

14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp.

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July

8 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

13 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp.

15 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

19 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp.

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp.

23 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

24 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amp.

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September:

3 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena

4 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

6 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

9 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amp

10 - Burgettstown, PA - Pavilion at Star Lake

13 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours

16 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp

17 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

18 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion