LOVERBOY Frontman MIKE RENO On Performing "Working For The Weekend" Live - "When I Hear That Cowbell, I Go Out Of My Mind"
May 26, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Loverboy vocalist Mike Reno recently appeared on the AXS TV show, At Home And Social With Katie Daryl.
While everyone else has been working for the weekend, Mike Reno has been kicking back ahead of his band's upcoming tour with Styx and REO Speedwagon. Check out what Reno had to say about his career, playing alongside two cherished rock groups, how he feels when cover bands play his band's tunes, and more!
Catch Loverboy, along with REO Speedwagon and Styx, at the following shows:
May
31 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
June
1 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
3 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp.
4 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amp.
7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amp.
8 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amphitheatre
14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp.
19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July
8 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
13 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp.
15 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
19 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp.
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp.
23 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
24 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August
5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amp.
6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September:
3 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena
4 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
6 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
9 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amp
10 - Burgettstown, PA - Pavilion at Star Lake
13 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours
16 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp
17 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
18 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion