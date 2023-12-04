LOVERBOY's MIKE RENO Sang The Wrong Lyrics While Recording... Mistake Made Song An 80s Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)
Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...
"This 1982 rock classic is played every Friday when the weekend starts since it became a hit. Mike Reno, lead singer of Canadian stadium rockers, Loverboy, tells the story of their signature song, 'Working For The Weekend', in an exclusive interview. When he was recording, he sang the wrong lyrics and the mistake made it a classic hit."