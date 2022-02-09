LOVERBOY Singer MIKE RENO Reveals He Sang Backup On BON JOVI Hit "Livin' On A Prayer"; "You Don't Say No, You Just Go In And Do It"; Audio
February 9, 2022, an hour ago
Loverboy singer, Mike Reno, guests on the new episode of the Chuck Shute Podcast. He discusses his early musical beginnings, working with producer Bob Rock, reveals he sang backup vocals on one of the biggest hair metal songs of all time, and more.
Listen here, and see video below:
Loverboy recently released their new single, "Release". Check out the official video below.
According to a report by 1430 WCMY, Loverboy guitarist Paul Deanbegan writing "Release" for a heavy-metal band that wanted him to collaborate with them, but when the project fell through, he decided that the song could work as a tune for his own group.
"It started out as a frustrated call to action, after months of lock down, and morphed into a metal anthem about the loyalty and commitment of that audience," explains Dean, who says the lyrics were inspired by the 2005 documentary Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey. "The communal aspect of heavy rock is almost like a religion. I’ve always been a big metal fan; my son and I have seen many of those bands in concert."
It’s been four years since legendary rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx joined forces for a summer co-headlining tour. While the world has changed since then, fans’ desire to rock out hasn’t. Styx and REO Speedwagon are telling you to close those laptops and get out of your sweatpants, because they’re set to once again bring their rock & roll classics to the masses, this time with special guest Loverboy for the Live & UnZoomed tour that kicks off May 31 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena.
Below you can find the complete routing, as well as a video with more info about the tour.
Tour dates:
May
31 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
June
1 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
3 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp.
4 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amp.
7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amp.
8 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amphitheatre
14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp.
19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July
8 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatr
12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
13 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp.
15 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
19 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp.
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp.
23 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
24 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August
5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amp.
6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater