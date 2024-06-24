Lowe's And METALLICA Team Up To Bolster Skilled Labor Workforce

The Lowe’s Foundation is partnering with heavy metal band Metallica to bolster the skilled labor workforce, which has been facing a critical shortage of workers, reports Daniella Genovese of Fox Business.

In order to expand support of skilled trades training for community college students, Lowe's donated $500,000 to Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands. The organization, launched in 2017, supports critical local services to create sustainable communities. This includes its Metallica Scholars Initiative, which provides direct support to community colleges to enhance their career and technical education programs.

The latest donation from Lowe's will benefit hundreds of students at five community colleges by funding critical training, equipment, recruiting and wraparound services, according to Lowe's.

Lars Ulrich, Metallica's drummer and co-founder of the program, told Fox Business that they are already "seeing results."

"Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs that require skills and training," Ulrich said.