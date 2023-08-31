LUCIFER Announce North American Co-Headline Tour With Occult Rock Legends COVEN

Having just wrapped up the recording of their fifth studio album, Stockholm based heavy rock megalith, Lucifer, announce that they will be touring North America with occult rock legends Coven, and L.A. doom rockers Early Moods in November.

Tickets for the Satanic Panic co-headline tour of Lucifer and Coven go on sale on Friday, September 1, at 10 AM, local time.

Singer Johanna Platow Andersson commented: "As I write this, we are literally still in the studio recording the last few hearse screeching guitar solos, funeral whispers and organs of our new album Lucifer V. I am excited to report that most of the songs have already been sent off to mixing at Robert Pehrsson's Studio Humbucker (Death Breath, Tribulation, Dead Lord etc.) and I cannot wait to let this record loose.

In addition we are extremely thrilled to announce that we are finally coming back to North America and we are in phenomenal company! Together with Coven and our special guests Early Moods we are kicking off a month of Satanic Panic in early November and are hoping to see many of our Fallen Angels while we make our way across the USA and Canada."

Tour dates:

November

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

9 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

10 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium

11 - Berkeley, CA - The Cornerstone

13 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

14 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

15 - Seattle, WA - Substation

18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

19 - Omaha, NB - The Waiting Room

21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

22 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

24 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

25 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

26 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

29 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

30 - Baltimore, OR - Soundstage †

† Only Lucifer & Early Moods