LUCIFER - "Gone With The Wind Is My Love" Limited Edition 7" Single Available In June; Features BLUES PILLS' Elin Larsson

As Lucifer are currently busy recording their new album, Lucifer IV, the band keeps busy and can now bridge the time with the announcement of a special 7" with the title “Gone With The Wind Is My Love”, which will be released on June 4.

For this release, the Swedish heavy rockers emerge with a striking rendition of the Northern Soul heartbreak classic “Gone With The Wind Is My Love” by Rita And The Tiaras in this special duet collaboration between Johanna of Lucifer and Elin Larsson of Blues Pills.

Furthermore, the 7" contains a live version of the Lucifer track “Cemetery Eyes”, which was recorded during last year’s Century Media Isolation Festival and will now be available physically in this version for the first time.

Excited about the release of this upcoming 7", Johanna comments as follows: "Especially The Rita & The Tiaras version of this 60s classic has always been one of my favorite numbers, it really moves me. So we hammered out this really cool, kind of eerie version for Lucifer and I asked my good friend Elin if she wants to sing it with me. She came down to Stockholm and we had a really great afternoon together at our studio record

The 7" is limited to 2,000 copies and comes in six different colors (black, cream white, red, clear, gold and silver) along with the digital album format and different bundle package options that are now available for pre-order via the bands web stores.

The 7" is available in the following colors:

Black - 500 (Distro Wholesale / CM EU Shop)

Cream White - 300 (100 CM EU Shop / 200 CM US Shop)

Red - 400 (Distro Wholesale / CM EU Shop)

Clear - 200 (High Roller)

Gold - 300 (Lucifer EU Shop)

Silver - 300 (Lucifer US Shop)

For pre-order, click here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Gone With The Wind Is My Love” (feat. Elin Larsson [Blues Pills])

Side B

“Cemetery Eyes (Live)” (recorded at Century Media Isolation Festival 2020)

Lucifer is:

Johanna Platow Andersson - Vocals

Nicke Platow Andersson - Drums

Linus Björklund - Guitar

Martin Nordin - Guitar

Harald Göthblad - Bass