LUCIFER - "Gone With The Wind Is My Love" Limited Edition 7" Single Available Now; Visualizer Streaming

Today, Lucifer present their striking interpretation of the Rita & The Tiaras classic, "Gone With The Wind Is My Love". The single features a duet between Johanna of Lucifer and Elin Larsson of Blues Pills, and is now available on all major streaming platforms here.

Recorded in the band's own studio, Elin Larsson was the perfect fit for this powerful soul ballad and comments as follows: “I had the great pleasure workin’ together with Lucifer! Lots of music and good vibes!

A special visualizer video based on the cover can be screened below.

Side B features a live version of the Lucifer track “Cemetery Eyes”, which was recorded during last year’s Century Media Isolation Festival and will now be available physically in this version for the first time. If you missed Lucifer's performance at the Century Media Isolation Festival, check it out below.

The 7" is limited to 2,000 copies and comes in six different colors (black, cream white, red, clear, gold and silver) along with the digital album format and different bundle package options that are now available for pre-order via the bands web stores.

The 7" is available in the following colors:

Black - 500 (Distro Wholesale / CM EU Shop)

Cream White - 300 (100 CM EU Shop / 200 CM US Shop)

Red - 400 (Distro Wholesale / CM EU Shop)

Clear - 200 (High Roller)

Gold - 300 (Lucifer EU Shop)

Silver - 300 (Lucifer US Shop)

To order, click here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Gone With The Wind Is My Love” (feat. Elin Larsson [Blues Pills])

Side B

“Cemetery Eyes (Live)” (recorded at Century Media Isolation Festival 2020)

Lucifer is:

Johanna Platow Andersson - Vocals

Nicke Platow Andersson - Drums

Linus Björklund - Guitar

Martin Nordin - Guitar

Harald Göthblad - Bass