LUCIFER Release Lucifer IV Track By Track, Part 2; Video

Lucifer released their new album, Lucifer IV, late last year via Century Media. In the new video series, vocalist Johanna Platow Andersson and drummer Nicke Platow Andersson give you exclusive insights and hints about each track from the album. Part 2 is now available. Watch two segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

The new album is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. black Gatefold 180g LP + CD (in deluxe hardcover gatefold sleeve, only available in the 1st pressing)

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Order your format of choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Archangel Of Death"

"Wild Hearses"

"Crucifix (I Burn For You)"

"Bring Me His Head"

"Mausoleum"

"The Funeral Pyre"

"Cold As A Tombstone"

"Louise"

"Nightmare"

"Orion"

"Phobos"

"Crucifix (I Burn For You)" video:

“Bring Me His Head” video:

“Wild Hearses” lyric video:

Lineup:

Johanna Platow Andersson – Vocals

Nicke Platow Andersson – Drums

Linus Björklund – Guitar

Martin Nordin – Guitar

Harald Göthblad - Bass

(Photo - Ester Segarra)