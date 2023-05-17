LUCIFER Release Video For New Single “A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)”

Stockholm based heavy rock megalith Lucifer have released a promo video for their new single, “A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)”, which is out today via Nuclear Blast Records.

This first single under the roof of their new label sees Lucifer playing all their strengths: a stunner of a tune reminiscent of mid to late seventies hard rock with an irresitably catchy chorus that is going to live rent free in your head from now on. The song arrives just in time for Lucifer's upcoming European shows with Ghost.

The promo video directed by Emil Klinta features a few snippets from the recording session and some neat super 8 footage of foggy trainyards with vintage railway waggons and locomotives as well as the band trying their luck at a selection of classic pinball machines, including - of course - a KISS one. Stream the single here.

Lucifer are currently working on their fifth album, Lucifer V, the first one to be released by their new label, Nuclear Blast.