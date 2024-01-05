LUCIFER Release Video For New Single “Maculate Heart”

Heavy rock megalith Lucifer are kicking off the new year in style with a brand new single called “Maculate Heart”, which is yet another preview to be released before their magnificent new album, Lucifer V, drops on January 26, 2024.

Consisting of nine unholy hymns, Lucifer's fifth offering can easily be regarded as their magnum opus and sees the band channeling all their strengths known from previous records into one monumental mass of electrifying heavy rock and roll.

Infectious and hook-heavy stunner “Maculate Heart” might be the most accessible song Lucifer have ever recorded and it's being released today as a slightly trimmed radio edit for your listening pleasure.

Pre-order/pre-save Lucifer V here.

Lucifer V tracklisting:

"Fallen Angel"

"At The Mortuary"

"Riding Reaper"

"Slow Dance in A Crypt"

"A Coffin Has No Silver Lining"

"Maculate Heart"

"The Dead Don't Speak"

"Strange Sister"

"Nothing Left To Lose But My Life"

"Maculate Heart" video:

"Slow Dance In A Crypt":

"A Coffin Has No Silver Lining" (The Sistine Version) video:

"At The Mortuary" (Halloween Edit) video:

Lucifer is:

Johanna Platow Andersson (vocals)

Nicke Andersson Platow (drums)

Linus Björklund (guitar)

Martin Nordin (guitar)

Harald Göthblad (bass)