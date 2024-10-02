LUMINARE CHRISTMAS! Shares New Single “Carol Of The Bells”

Luminare Christmas!, the acclaimed holiday music sensation known for their innovative take on Christmas classics, shares the new single, "Carol Of The Bells," from their forthcoming debut album Mistletoe Madness, out on November 22 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Get ready for an unforgettable holiday experience, led by former Mannheim Steamroller keyboardist and longtime musical director for Dennis DeYoung of Styx. Luminare Christmas! brings a fusion of reimagined holiday classics, high energy symphonic rock and cinematic magic.

Preorder Mistletoe Madness here.

Their sound can be described as a blend of Mannheim Steamroller’s holiday classic vibes, the high-energy rock of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and the cinematic atmosphere of Hans Zimmer. The result is a musical fusion that’s sure to leave you breathless and wanting more.

With a phenomenal lighting show and a heartwarming story woven throughout the performance, Luminare Christmas! creates a magical atmosphere that’s perfect for all ages. You’ll feel the holiday spirit and be swept away by the passionate and sonically lush vocal and instrumental musical performances.

Unleash your festive side and experience the exhilarating energy of a high-octane holiday rock concert with Luminare Christmas!, the ultimate celebration!

Tracklisting:

“The Light That Shines”

“Mistletoe Madness”

“Oh Holy Knight”

“Carol Of The Bells”

“Toy Soldiers”

“Like A Child”

“A Ray Of Hope”

“Winter”

“His Majesty”

“You Look Like Christmas”

"Carol Of The Bells":

“Oh Holy Night”:

Live dates:

December

6 – Ashwaubenon, WI

7 – Clear Lake, IA

11 – St. Paul, MN

12 – Milwaukee, WI

13 – Carterville, IL

14 – St. Charles, IL

19 – New Philadelphia, OH

20 – Newark, OH

21 – Lafayette, IN

Luminare Christmas! are:

Hayley Stayner: Vocals

Neal Middleton: Vocals

Amy Geis: Vocals

Pino Farina: Vocals

Erica Carpenedo: Violin

Rob Landes: Violin

Brad Lang: Bass

Brady Bills: Bass

Dan Peters: Electric Guitar

Brady Bills: Acoustic and Electric Guitars

Sarah Tomek: Drums

John Blasucci: Arranger, Keyboards, Drum Programming