LURKING TERROR Sign To M-Theory Audio; New EP Available To Preorder

M-Theory Audio has announced their latest collaboration is with old-school death metal band Lurking Terror. Some of you may know the Los Angeles-based band’s name or seen a logo on a flyer or hopefully even witnessed them live on festival shows in Texas, Mexico or Japan where they’ve shared bills with Sacramentum, Sinister, Midnight, Pessimist, Nausea, Phobia and more. Pretty good for a band who’s only released a demo and one previous digital single.

But while Lurking Terror have only been together for 3 years in their current incarnation, the five band members have roots dating back three decades when the core trio of vocalist Enrique Chavez, drummer Joel Marquez and guitarist Vincent Cervera played together in the cult death metal band Sadistic Intent. Lurking Terror, named after the opening cut of the classic 1990 Sadistic Intent EP, Impending Doom…, are joined by guitarist Noel Bello (ex-Infinitum Obscure) and bassist Lorenzo Kemp (Temblad).

Lurking Terror brings the classic death metal sound that has rumbled in the underground for decades. With heavy down-tuned guitars, blistering riffs, grinding blast beats and guttural death metal vocals, the band is everything death metal was meant to sound like. The slow, pounding heavy sounds are reminiscent of bands like Autopsy and the classic Stockholm Swedish sound of Entombed, Nihilist while the downbeats hit your ears with the aggression brought forth by bands like Napalm Death and Terrorizer, leaving the listener wanting more after every listening assault.

“We’re happy and honored to announce our signing to M-Theory Audio. After being friends with Marco Barbieri for over 30 years, we knew it was the right label to sign to. Marco understands what Lurking Terror is about and we look forward to working together.”

“Our debut is a 5-song EP titled A World Of Darkness. The first song and lyric video for ‘This Is War’ shows an idea of Lurking Terror’s style of death metal with lyrics influenced by past conquering wars. The video speaks for itself.”

A World In Darkness is out November 15 on CD and limited-edition vinyl (200 copies), preorder at m-theoryaudio.com/store.