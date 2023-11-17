LUTHARO Announce Chasing Euphoria Album; “Time To Rise” Music Video Released

Melodic metal outfit Lutharo return with a cacophony of all that is metal. The Canadian metallers bring forth their signature mixture of traditional heavy, melodic death and thrash metal plus more on their latest effort, Chasing Euphoria, the follow-up to their critically lauded debut full-length Hiraeth. Due out on March 15, 2024 via Atomic Fire Records, Chasing Euphoria is as destructive and violent as it is soaring and captivating.

Preorders are available here.

Today, the band have also shared a new digital single and video for “Time To Rise.” The video is an intimate look inside behind the scenes at the band's practice and rehearsal.

The band elaborate on the album: "We are beyond excited to finally announce our second full length album Chasing Euphoria will be released on March 15, 2024! This album is very near and dear to our hearts as it has brought out the most emotion in us to date! We laughed, we cried and we put everything we have into this album. So when you listen to these songs, know you are taking a piece of us with you."

And of the single, they share: "We are incredibly eager to finally introduce to the world our newest single, 'Time To Rise.' This one is a doozy. This song is not only one of the most emotional we've written but has pushed us FAR out of our comfort zone in so many ways. This song has endless layers to it but its most dominant subject matter is inner child trauma and how it affects us in adult life especially when it isn't resolved or acknowledged. We hope that through this song our listeners can begin a learning journey just as we have through this writing process. To anybody reading this: Remember to give yourself some grace, you and the younger version of you deserve it."

Chasing Euphoria formats:

- CD-digipak

- 1LP (red-transparent/blue/white vinyl; EU + US)

- 1LP (pink/blue vinyl; band shop excl.)

- digital

Artwork by Niklas Sundin (Dark Tranquillity, Delain, Aephanemer):

Tracklisting:

“Gates Of Enchantment”

“Reaper’s Call”

“Ruthless Bloodline”

“Time To Rise”

“Born To Ride”

“Bonded To The Blade”

“Chasing Euphoria”

“Creating A King”

“Strong Enough To Fall”

“Paradise Or Parasite”

“Freedom Of The Night”

"Time To Rise" video:

“Born To Ride”:

Lutharo are:

Krista Shipperbottom - lead vocals

Victor Bucur - guitars, backing vocals

Chris Pacey - bass

Cory Hofing - drums

Jeff Wilson - guitars (live)