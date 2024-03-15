LUTHARO Release Chasing Euphoria Album; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Lutharo have finally unleashed their new album, Chasing Euphoria, via Atomic Fire Records. In a grand celebration of this release, the band have also dropped a captivating video for the title track, inviting fans into a visual and auditory journey that perfectly complements the album's intensity and depth.

Of the title track, vocalist Krista Shipperbottom shares: "What would you do in a world free of judgement for even a few minutes? Would you cry? Would you sing? Would you dance clear of embarrassment? 'Chasing Euphoria’ gives you the permission to do all of the above and truly embrace yourself to your core. This song is laced with blissful instrumentals and vocals that will enchant you for days. So please, take a deep breath, stay present and enjoy the journey."

Lutharo are hosting an exclusive release show tonight, March 15, at the Corktown Pub (Upstairs) in Hamilton, ON, Canada. This will be followed by headlining performances in Lakewood, OH and Cincinnati, OH, on (March 16 and March 17 respectively). Fans can expect a setlist packed with new tracks and Lutharo classics, promising an unforgettable night of metal mastery.

Chasing Euphoria formats:

- CD-digipak

- 1LP (red-transparent/blue/white vinyl; EU + US)

- 1LP (pink/blue vinyl; band shop excl.)

- digital

Get the album here.

Artwork by Niklas Sundin (Dark Tranquillity, Delain, Aephanemer).

Tracklisting:

“Gates Of Enchantment”

“Reaper’s Call”

“Ruthless Bloodline”

“Time To Rise”

“Born To Ride”

“Bonded To The Blade”

“Chasing Euphoria”

“Creating A King”

“Strong Enough To Fall”

“Paradise Or Parasite”

“Freedom Of The Night”

"Creating A King" video:

"Reaper's Call" video:

"Time To Rise" video:

“Born To Ride”:

Lutharo are:

Krista Shipperbottom - lead vocals

Victor Bucur - guitars, backing vocals

Chris Pacey - bass

Cory Hofing - drums

Jeff Wilson - guitars (live)