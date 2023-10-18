LUTHARO Release Digital Single And Hilarious Music Video "Born To Ride"

Canadian heavy metal sensations. Lutharo. are revving up the excitement as they unleash their latest single and music video, "Born To Ride".

Known for their electrifying sound and dynamic performances, Lutharo are taking their fans on a wild and hilarious ride with their new video, featuring an epic go-kart race between the band members.

"Born To Ride" is available on all major streaming platforms here, so make sure to turn up the volume and get ready for a wild ride with Lutharo.

"We are super excited to announce the release of our killer new single 'Born To Ride'!," the band share. "This song is contagiously catchy and exploding with feel good energy from start to end! It's more on the cheerful side than our previous releases but still kicks SO much ass!"

Lutharo's "Born To Ride" music video is a rollercoaster of laughs, adrenaline, and pure rock 'n' roll energy. Filmed with a lighthearted spirit, the video showcases the band's incredible chemistry both on and off the stage. Set against the backdrop of a thrilling go-kart race, it's a heart-pounding, side-splitting adventure that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

But that's not all! Lutharo have even more exciting news to share. Lutharo are gearing up for a series of high-octane performances as they hit the road to support the renowned band Unleash The Archers. Their shows on October 19, 20, 21, and 22 promise to be an electrifying experience for fans of metal music. This tour will allow audiences to witness the raw power of Lutharo's music and their unparalleled stage presence.

Live dates:

October

19 - Ottawa (Nepean), ON - The Brass Monkey (Sold Out)

20 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

21 - Montréal, QC - Le Studio TD

22 - Québec City, QC - Impérial Bell

Lutharo are:

Krista Shipperbottom - lead vocals

Victor Bucur - guitars, backing vocals

Chris Pacey - bass

Cory Hofing - drums

Jeff Wilson - guitars (live)