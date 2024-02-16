LUTHARO Release Final Digital Single “Creating A King” From Upcoming Chasing Euphoria Album

In an electrifying surge of metal mastery, Lutharo present their latest musical conquest, “Creating A King,” now available worldwide. This release marks the final digital single leading up to the album, Chasing Euphoria, set to captivate audiences on March 15, 2024, under the banner of Atomic Fire Records.

Vocalist Krista Shipperbottom enthuses, "Straighten your crown and sit comfortably on your throne because our new single 'Creating A King' will have you at the edge of your seat. It's jam packed with soaring leads, racing drums and did we mention a damn catchy chorus?! This song may seem as though it has emerged from a fairytale land but is more than meets the eye. With its main lesson being 'knowing your worth and not letting anyone take your power away from you,' this song strives to build strength and confidence within people so they can conquer whatever life throws their way!"

With “Creating A King,” Lutharo not only set the stage for Chasing Euphoria but also reaffirm their status as titans of the metal genre. This single serves as a testament to the band's evolution, showcasing their ability to blend ferocious musicianship with meaningful messages that resonate with their fans and beyond.

Lutharo are hosting an exclusive release show on March 15, 2024 at the Corktown Pub (Upstairs) in Hamilton, ON, Canada. This electrifying event will mark the official launch of Chasing Euphoria, offering fans a firsthand experience of the new music. Tickets are available at ticketscene.ca.

The Canadian metallers bring forth their signature mixture of traditional heavy, melodic death and thrash metal plus more on their latest effort, Chasing Euphoria, the follow-up to their critically lauded debut full-length Hiraeth. Due out on March 15, 2024 via Atomic Fire Records, Chasing Euphoria is as destructive and violent as it is soaring and captivating.

Preorders are available here.

The band elaborate on the album: "We are beyond excited to finally announce our second full length album Chasing Euphoria will be released on March 15, 2024! This album is very near and dear to our hearts as it has brought out the most emotion in us to date! We laughed, we cried and we put everything we have into this album. So when you listen to these songs, know you are taking a piece of us with you."

Chasing Euphoria formats:

- CD-digipak

- 1LP (red-transparent/blue/white vinyl; EU + US)

- 1LP (pink/blue vinyl; band shop excl.)

- digital

Artwork by Niklas Sundin (Dark Tranquillity, Delain, Aephanemer):

Tracklisting:

“Gates Of Enchantment”

“Reaper’s Call”

“Ruthless Bloodline”

“Time To Rise”

“Born To Ride”

“Bonded To The Blade”

“Chasing Euphoria”

“Creating A King”

“Strong Enough To Fall”

“Paradise Or Parasite”

“Freedom Of The Night”

"Creating A King" video:

"Reaper's Call" video:

"Time To Rise" video:

“Born To Ride”:

Lutharo are:

Krista Shipperbottom - lead vocals

Victor Bucur - guitars, backing vocals

Chris Pacey - bass

Cory Hofing - drums

Jeff Wilson - guitars (live)