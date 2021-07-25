LUTHARÖ Release "Lost In A Soul" Video

Canadian thrashers Lutharö have released a stunning video for their song, "Lost In A Soul". The track is from their upcoming album, Hiraeth, which will be released on October 15, 2021. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Vocalist Krista Shipperbottom commented, “We are extremely ecstatic to release our new album Hiraeth out into the world! This album is jam packed with a little bit of everything for true metal lovers! We have been working incredibly hard for the last year and have taken experimentation to the next level. Compared to our last release, Wings Of Agony, Hiraeth takes a lot more risks and is a huge step in the right direction for us as a band.”

Hiraeth artwork and tracklisting:

"Introspection"

"To Kill Or To Crave"

"What Sleeps In Your Mind"

"Phantom"

"Worship Your Path"

"Hopeless Abandonment"

"Valley Of The Cursed"

"In Silence We Reign"

"Eclipse"

"Lost In A Soul"

(Photo by Lisa Thompson - Dark Moon Productions)