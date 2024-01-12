LUTHARO Release “Reaper’s Call” Music Video

Powerhouse metal band Lutharo have announced the release of their latest digital single, “Reaper's Call.” This release is a tantalizing preview of their upcoming album, Chasing Euphoria, slated for release on March 15, 2024 via Atomic Fire Records.

Krista Shipperbottom enthuses: "Hey there! You look like you could use a fix and we've got just the thing! Our newest single 'Reaper's Call' is out now and ready to scratch every itch you need. Do you fancy soaring falsettos and gutturals that will make your stomach turn? What about a heavy dose of screaming guitars and adrenaline pumping drums? Well then, pick your poison and get ready for a thrill."

In celebration of their new album, Lutharo are hosting an exclusive release show on March 15, 2024 at the Corktown Pub (Upstairs) in Hamilton, ON, Canada. This electrifying event will mark the official launch of Chasing Euphoria, offering fans a firsthand experience of the new music. Tickets are available at ticketscene.ca.

The Canadian metallers bring forth their signature mixture of traditional heavy, melodic death and thrash metal plus more on their latest effort, Chasing Euphoria, the follow-up to their critically lauded debut full-length Hiraeth. Due out on March 15, 2024 via Atomic Fire Records, Chasing Euphoria is as destructive and violent as it is soaring and captivating.

Preorders are available here.

The band elaborate on the album: "We are beyond excited to finally announce our second full length album Chasing Euphoria will be released on March 15, 2024! This album is very near and dear to our hearts as it has brought out the most emotion in us to date! We laughed, we cried and we put everything we have into this album. So when you listen to these songs, know you are taking a piece of us with you."

Chasing Euphoria formats:

- CD-digipak

- 1LP (red-transparent/blue/white vinyl; EU + US)

- 1LP (pink/blue vinyl; band shop excl.)

- digital

Artwork by Niklas Sundin (Dark Tranquillity, Delain, Aephanemer):

Tracklisting:

“Gates Of Enchantment”

“Reaper’s Call”

“Ruthless Bloodline”

“Time To Rise”

“Born To Ride”

“Bonded To The Blade”

“Chasing Euphoria”

“Creating A King”

“Strong Enough To Fall”

“Paradise Or Parasite”

“Freedom Of The Night”

"Reaper's Call" video:

"Time To Rise" video:

“Born To Ride”:

Lutharo are:

Krista Shipperbottom - lead vocals

Victor Bucur - guitars, backing vocals

Chris Pacey - bass

Cory Hofing - drums

Jeff Wilson - guitars (live)