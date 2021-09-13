LUTHARÖ Reveal "Hopeless Abandonment" Video Trailer
September 13, 2021, 59 minutes ago
Canadian thrashers Lutharö have isued a trailer for their video "Hopeless Abandonment". The video is set to be released this Friday, September 17, and is taken from their upcoming album Hiraeth.
Frontwoman Krista Shipperbottom comments: "'Hopeless Abandonment' has to be my favorite song on the whole album. This song hits especially deep for me and has such a special meaning behind it."
Hiraeth will be released on October 15, pre-ordrers can be placed now at this location. Artwork and tracklisting are as follows:
"Introspection"
"To Kill Or To Crave"
"What Sleeps In Your Mind"
"Phantom"
"Worship Your Path"
"Hopeless Abandonment"
"Valley Of The Cursed"
"In Silence We Reign"
"Eclipse"
"Lost In A Soul"
"Lost In A Soul" video:
"To Kill Or To Crave" video: