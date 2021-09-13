LUTHARÖ Reveal "Hopeless Abandonment" Video Trailer

Canadian thrashers Lutharö have isued a trailer for their video "Hopeless Abandonment". The video is set to be released this Friday, September 17, and is taken from their upcoming album Hiraeth.

Frontwoman Krista Shipperbottom comments: "'Hopeless Abandonment' has to be my favorite song on the whole album. This song hits especially deep for me and has such a special meaning behind it."

Hiraeth will be released on October 15, pre-ordrers can be placed now at this location. Artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Introspection"

"To Kill Or To Crave"

"What Sleeps In Your Mind"

"Phantom"

"Worship Your Path"

"Hopeless Abandonment"

"Valley Of The Cursed"

"In Silence We Reign"

"Eclipse"

"Lost In A Soul"

"Lost In A Soul" video:

"To Kill Or To Crave" video: