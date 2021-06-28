LUTHARÖ Reveal "Lost In A Soul" Video Trailer

Lutharö have unveiled a new teaser ahead of the release of their new single "Lost In A Soul", landing on July 23rd. This release is the first taste of the melodic death metaller's upcoming album Hiraeth, releasing on October 15th 2021.

Vocalist Krista Shipperbottom comments: “‘Lost In A Soul’ is by far the most haunting and emotional song on the album. It holds a very intense message and Every time I sing it, I can’t help but feel slightly uneasy.”

The melodic death metal outfit from Hamilton, Canada, originally formed in 2013 and "Lost In A Soul" is the first offering revealing their continually developing sound. Combining Lutharö’s melodic death style with orchestration and haunting elements, the result is a beautifully dark, ethereal track. Pushing the dynamics of their music further than ever before, the quintet expertly balances their distinctive edge with a new world of powerful musical styles.

(Photo by Lisa Thompson - Dark Moon Productions)