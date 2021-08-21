LUTHARÖ Share "To Kill Or To Crave" Video

Canadian thrashers Lutharö have unleashed their video "To Kill Or To Crave". The song is from the band's upcoming release Hiraeth, which is out on October 15th. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Frontwoman Krista Shipperbottom comments: "After much suspense and excitement we are proud to finally release our new single 'To Kill Or To Crave'. This song is truly as bold as it sounds and will leave you with a new found confidence!"

Hiraeth artwork and tracklisting:

"Introspection"

"To Kill Or To Crave"

"What Sleeps In Your Mind"

"Phantom"

"Worship Your Path"

"Hopeless Abandonment"

"Valley Of The Cursed"

"In Silence We Reign"

"Eclipse"

"Lost In A Soul"

"Lost In A Soul" video:

(Photo by Lisa Thompson - Dark Moon Productions)