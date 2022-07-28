LYBICA Feat. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JUSTIN FOLEY Announce Debut Album, Share "Manifest" Music Video

Lybica, the dynamic and instrumental band from South Florida that seamlessly blends flavorful guitar melody with powerful metallic crunch and which features Killswitch Engage drummer Justin Foley on guitar, have announced their self-titled debut. It arrives September 16 via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order it here.

The band has dropped the video for the new single, "Manifest". The clip was directed by Maria Jazel of Black Card Films, who also directed the video for the previously released track "Palatial". Watch below.

"I'm thrilled to announce that our debut record will be out September 16 on freaking Metal Blade," says Foley. "It's fitting to share 'Manifest' today, as well, since it was the first song Doug [French, bass], Joey [Johnson, guitar], and I played together a few years back. Now that [drummer] Chris [Lane] has completed the band, it's time for some shows."

Foley continues, "Fellow Floridians can see us at Respectable Street in West Palm on August 5, and also at Fest (!!) in Gainesville, with about 200 of your favorite bands. I also suckered the KsE guys into letting us play with them in Albany on September 22, just a week after Lybica's record comes out. We can't wait to see where this band takes us, and we're excited to get things started!"

Tracklisting:

"Ascend"

"Resonance"

"Palatial"

"Oktavist"

"Ferment"

"Manifest"

"Linnaeus"

"Voltaic"

"Charyou"

"Manifest" video:

"Palatial" video:

Live dates:

August

5 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

September

22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live (Supporting Killswitch Engage)

October

28-30 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest

Lineup:

Justin Foley - Guitar

Joey Johnson - Guitar

Doug French - Bass

Chris Lane - Drums

(Photo - @whoisjazel @blackcardfilms)