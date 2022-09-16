LYBICA Feat. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JUSTIN FOLEY Release Debut Album; "Ascend" Track Streaming

Lybica, the dynamic and instrumental band from South Florida that seamlessly blends flavorful guitar melody with powerful metallic crunch and which features Killswitch Engage drummer Justin Foley on guitar, have released their self-titled debut via Metal Blade Records.

The band has dropped the song "Ascend". Listen below:

"At long last, our debut record is out, streaming everywhere, and we are thrilled to share it with you," the band says. "'Ascend' is the first track and sets the tone for the rest of the album. Have a listen, and we hope to see you at a show very soon."

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Ascend"

"Resonance"

"Palatial"

"Oktavist"

"Ferment"

"Manifest"

"Linnaeus"

"Voltaic"

"Charyou"

"Oktavist" visualizer:

"Manifest" video:

"Palatial" video:

Live dates:

September

22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live (Supporting Killswitch Engage)

October

28-30 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest

Lineup:

Justin Foley - Guitar

Joey Johnson - Guitar

Doug French - Bass

Chris Lane - Drums

(Photo - @whoisjazel @blackcardfilms)