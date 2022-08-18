LYBICA Feat. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JUSTIN FOLEY Release "Oktavist" Visualizer Video
August 18, 2022, an hour ago
Lybica, the dynamic and instrumental band from South Florida that seamlessly blends flavorful guitar melody with powerful metallic crunch and which features Killswitch Engage drummer Justin Foley on guitar, have announced their self-titled debut. It arrives September 16 via Metal Blade Records.
The band has dropped the visualizer for "Oktavist." Watch it below.
"Different versions of 'Oktavist' were kicking around in my 'ideas' folder seemingly forever, and it was exciting to hash it out with the guys and end up with the most metal song on the record, and our heaviest breakdown," says Foley. "I love headbanging through the end of it at shows. Also, I can't wait for you all to hear the full album when it comes out next month - exciting times!"
Pre-order the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Ascend"
"Resonance"
"Palatial"
"Oktavist"
"Ferment"
"Manifest"
"Linnaeus"
"Voltaic"
"Charyou"
"Manifest" video:
"Palatial" video:
Live dates:
September
22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live (Supporting Killswitch Engage)
October
28-30 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest
Lineup:
Justin Foley - Guitar
Joey Johnson - Guitar
Doug French - Bass
Chris Lane - Drums
(Photo - @whoisjazel @blackcardfilms)