LYBICA Feat. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JUSTIN FOLEY Release "Oktavist" Visualizer Video

Lybica, the dynamic and instrumental band from South Florida that seamlessly blends flavorful guitar melody with powerful metallic crunch and which features Killswitch Engage drummer Justin Foley on guitar, have announced their self-titled debut. It arrives September 16 via Metal Blade Records.

The band has dropped the visualizer for "Oktavist." Watch it below.

"Different versions of 'Oktavist' were kicking around in my 'ideas' folder seemingly forever, and it was exciting to hash it out with the guys and end up with the most metal song on the record, and our heaviest breakdown," says Foley. "I love headbanging through the end of it at shows. Also, I can't wait for you all to hear the full album when it comes out next month - exciting times!"

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Ascend"

"Resonance"

"Palatial"

"Oktavist"

"Ferment"

"Manifest"

"Linnaeus"

"Voltaic"

"Charyou"

"Manifest" video:

"Palatial" video:

Live dates:

September

22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live (Supporting Killswitch Engage)

October

28-30 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest

Lineup:

Justin Foley - Guitar

Joey Johnson - Guitar

Doug French - Bass

Chris Lane - Drums

(Photo - @whoisjazel @blackcardfilms)