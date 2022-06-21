LYDIA CAN’T BREATHE Release New Single “Electric Powder”

Hard rock metal quartet Lydia Can't Breathe released a brand new single "Electric Powder" to all major platforms along with the official music video. The band will hit the road this July with special guests Ignite the Fire and The Other LA.

Electric Powder is a high energy song with riveting visuals in virtue of flipping a concept many people can relate to. Aiming to take listeners on a journey through a true story, it is based on determined musicians willing to do anything necessary to follow their dreams. The video invokes feelings of determination and risking it all to succeed.

“I wrote the lyrics reflecting upon a story once shared with me by the great Paul Chapman, who was my guitar teacher for years. He passed away in 2020 and is missed dearly by many. This song is dedicated to his legacy contribution to music culture. We will let you discover the full story by checking out Electric Powder, out now on all platforms!” says the band's vocalist, Kyle Bolduc.

The single is a fresh take on the band's trademark sound with melodic guitars and dark tendencies. It showcases their ear candy intros, face melting guitar riffs, while still clinging to their heavy transitions and breakdowns.

Lydia Can’t Breathe dates:

July

14 – Bradley, IL#

15 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest*

16 – Rock Island, IL – Skylark Studio#

17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Papa Petes#

19 – Saginaw, MI – Hamilton St. Pub#

20 – Maple Heights, OH – Maple Grove Tavern#

21 – Morgantown, KY – One27 Main#

22 – Huntsville, AL – Shagnastys#

23 – Piedmont, SC – Tribble’s Bar & Grill#*

Dates W/ Ignite The Fire- #

Dates W/The Other LA- *