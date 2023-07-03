LYNCH MOB Announce US Tour Dates

Lynch Mob, featuring former Dokken guitarist George Lynch, have announced a batch of US tour dates. Lynch Mob's current lineup also includes drummer Jimmy D'Anda (Bulletboys), bassist Jaron Gulino (Tantric) and singer Gabriel Colon.

Says Lynch, "We’ve got shows all over the map & plenty more to come. Here’s what’s up ahead... See ya out there!"

Tour dates:

July

14 - Blue Note Harrison - Harrison, OH

15 - Picktown Palooza - Pickering, OH

29 - Guitars Under The Stars - Lebanon, OR

August

4 - Live At 1175 - Kansasville, WI

5 - Smugglers - Wyandotte, MI

6 - Founder's Square - Portage, IN

September

28 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

29 - The Landis - Vineland, NJ

30 - Tourist Inn - Hallam, PA