LYNCH MOB Bring The Final Ride Tour To Michigan; Front Row Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

Lynch Mob released their final album, Babylon, in October 2023 and announced The Final Ride, a farewell tour celebrating the band’s 35 year legacy. Guitarist George Lynch (ex-Dokken) issued the following statement:

“After 35 years since the inception of Lynch Mob, I feel the time is right to let this chapter of my musical life fade off into the sunset. I feel the timing is right because of the solidarity and camaraderie of our current lineup. It ensures that we’re leaving a powerful legacy with no regrets.

"Jimmy D’Anda has been my partner and brother for many decades. Jaron Gulino feels like he was designed in a laboratory to be the perfect bassist for this band. Gabriel Colon defies every lead singer stereotype by being one of the sweetest, kindest and most humble lead singers I’ve ever worked with, yet goes out every night and morphs into a stage stalking, golden throated lord.

"We laugh hard, work hard, and know we can step on to any stage at any time and own it. With our latest record I feel at peace knowing that we’ve documented the final chapter in the 35 year legacy of the MOB.”

On April 6th, they performed at the Machine Shop in Flint, MI. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, courtesy of Jordan's Rock Vault can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Lightnin' Strikes Again"

"River of Love"

"For A Million Years"

"Just Got Lucky"

"No Good"

"Fire Master"

"All I Want"

"Paris Is Burning"

"Time After Time"

"Sweet Sister Mercy"

"Dance of the Dogs"

"Mr. Scary"

"It's Not Love"

"Wicked Sensation"