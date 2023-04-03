LYNYRD SKYNYRD Announce Plans To Continue On Following Passing Of GARY ROSSINGTON

After the recent death of original founding member Gary Rossington, the Lynyrd Skynyrd band members and estates have been in discussion on what was next for the group and the music that is celebrating 50 years of generational history in American Rock and Roll.

The current members, led by Johnny Van Zant, the singer for the past 36 years, was unsure if they would continue following Gary’s untimely passing. After much discussion with the band, the families of Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins, and Dale Rossington, the collective has reached unified support, and feel that continuing to perform live, and keeping the music alive, is in the best interest of the fans and everyone involved.

Dale Rossington shares, “I recently lost my husband and partner of over 41 years. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother and friend, but most importantly was a world class musician and songwriter. It’s been my honor and privilege to share the stage with him for all these years. His music touched so many millions of people around The World, and Gary was always the first to say how, ‘Skynyrd’s music is bigger than me or any one person.’ Gary made it known at every chance to express how timeless the music was, and it was always his goal to keep the music alive for his brothers because that was always their dream. He spent his entire life trying to carry on that dream for Ronnie, Allen, Steve and all the others over the years. While he was not able to physically be on stage with the current lineup over the last couple years, he supported them in every way. His dream will continue thanks to Johnny, Rickey and the rest of our band mates to continue to carry his legacy and music on for future generations.”

Johnny Van Zant adds, “Gary was not only my brother, bandmate and friend. I think he loved me as much as I loved him. We would do anything for each other. We laughed, we fell, we cried and made up, and shared the stage for the last 36 years. Gary, along with my brother Ronnie and Allen started this band and left us all a legacy of music that has stood the test of time, and crossed three generations of fans. The music they created, and the music we created, together since 1987, was always meant to be experienced live. We have come together with the founding band member estates, and everyone involved, and feel the music should continue for everyone to love and enjoy. So we will continue to perform for the Skynyrd Nation.”

Judy Van Zant Jenness adds, “Lynyrd Skynyrd has been a part of my life for 50+ years. The journey has been filled with love, joy, friendship and tragedy. Ronnie, Gary and Allen’s dream was to write music that would connect with people and to play that music live. I cannot say with certainty what those who have passed on would want us to do, but I do know what Gary wanted. And I know what the fans want. To show our undying love for those who are no longer with us and to pay tribute to them, the music will continue. The Lynyrd Skynyrd family is unified in this decision.”

In June, Encore will present Lynyrd Skynyrd’s performance filmed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on November 13, 2022. The concert film captures the final public performance of Gary Rossington, and will be exhibited on big screens in movie theaters across the U.S. It will then be broadcast in August on PBS. The CMT Music Awards presented an all-star tribute live on CBS from Austin’s Moody Center on April 2, honoring original founding member Gary Rossington featuring Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash, and Warren Haynes with LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd joining as “The Honkettes.” Recently, Lynyrd Skynyrd was honored by Spotify for reaching the milestone achievement of 1 billion streams for “Sweet Home Alabama.”

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, the first co-headlining tour featuring ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd will stage performances in twenty-five cities in North America this summer, with special guest Uncle Kracker. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Friday, July 21 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL, and wraps in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday, September 17.

Tour dates:

July

21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

30 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August

7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

10 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

11 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

19 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September

1 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

2 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

8 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

15 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

17 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

* Not A Live Nation Date

Additional Lynyrd Skynyrd dates:

April

29 - Brandon, MS Jubilee Days - Brandon Amphitheater

May

5 - West Panama City Beach, FL - Thunder Beach at Frank Brown Park

19 - Bushkill, PA - Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert 2023

20 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

27 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center

June

16 - Santa Rosa, CA - Country Summer Music Festival

17 - Del Mar, CA - Toyota Summer Concert Series

July

14 - Prior Lake, MN - Lakefront Music Fest 2023

15 - West Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair

August

4 - Sweet Home, OR - Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023

6 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Lynyrd Skynyrd will return to Brazil in September.