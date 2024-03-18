LYNYRD SKYNYRD Drummer And Visual Artist MICHAEL CARTELLONE Announces Asheville Artwork Debut

Michael Cartellone, drummer for the beloved rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, makes his Asheville, NC debut with an exhibit of his newest artwork. The exciting show takes place at the Philip DeAngelo Studio in Asheville’s iconic River Arts District. Adding to the excitement is a reception with the artists on Saturday, May 25 from 12 to 3 pm. The event is free and open to the public.

“The Four Davids” by Michael Cartellone

The show, titled Bella Italia will be a unique experience featuring paintings by artists Michael Cartellone of New York City and Philip DeAngelo, of Asheville, NC. Built around an agreed-upon topic for side-by-side paintings in celebration of one of the world’s most beloved and revered locations - Italy. The show will also include a display of additional works by each artist, expanding the depth of the event.

The genesis for Bella Italia can be traced to when the two visual artists met and discovered that they have ancestral roots from the same area of Italy, specifically, Sicily. As they exchanged stories, it became clear that an art show celebrating their beloved shared Italian heritage would be a wonderful way to capture the essence of those conversations. The synergy between their shared experiences and the vibrant culture of Italy became the inspiration for this meaningful project.

Cartellone said, “I’m very excited to do my first Art Exhibit in Asheville in the exciting River Arts District. And, sharing the event with the very talented Philip DeAngelo, makes it even better. ” He continues, "My grandparents are from Bronte, Sicily and I have a lot of family still there. Each time I return from a visit I am inspired to paint the places I experienced. Every Italian themed painting I have done for this show is based off of a spot I have actually stood in. By doing this, through my Art, I can transport myself back to the place of my family origin. That is the emotion I strive to bring to my Artwork … when you look at my work, you feel like you are there.”

“Bronte” by Michael Cartellone



DeAngelo details, “The show's centerpiece comprises two signature paintings that converge on the same perspective: the enchanting Greek Theater in Taormina, Sicily. Each of our paintings will represent the distinct contrast between our individual artistic styles. Every brushstroke and color choice tells a unique story, offering viewers a dual glimpse into the beauty of this iconic location through the lens of two different artists. This intentional duality highlights our diverse but shared exploration of Italian heritage.”

Philip DeAngelo Studio is located at 115 Roberts Street, Asheville NC 28801. This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the exhibition, contact Philip DeAngelo Studio. (828) 220-0087.

Michael Cartellone was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1962. He attended the Cleveland Institute of Art at the age of four, with his focus set on the Visual Arts. Indeed, Michael intended a career in Visual Arts for the next five years, until that is when he began drumming at the age of nine. He completely threw himself into drumming, playing his first professional gig at a bar at the age of eleven, although he never stopped painting. Cartellone continued studying both drumming and painting simultaneously, throughout his grade school and high school years. By the time he graduated high school, Cartellone was performing four nights a week, earning his living as a musician; yet at the same time, he had begun selling his paintings. As Cartellone explains it, "music and art have always been two halves of a whole."

At the age of twenty-two, Cartellone moved to New York City to further his career. He worked in the art department of a large clothing manufacturer in the garment industry by day, and played the drums by night. It was during this time that he had his first gallery show, at King Street Gallery in the Washington D.C. area. His move to New York City was a true springboard for Cartellone's music career. Before long, he found himself in a new band called "Damn Yankees", which went on to multi-platinum status. Other recording and /or touring credits include: John Fogerty, Cher, Peter Frampton and Freddie Mercury. In 1998, Cartellone joined the legendary Southern Rock Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, where he can currently be seen on tour throughout the world.

Cartellone has received strong media attention for his work in the Visual Arts: NBC, CBS, CNN, had the cover of Fine Arts Magazine, twice, and a full page article in The Washington Post. His work has had Gallery Exhibitions in New York City (Soho), Los Angeles, CA, Phoenix, AZ, Long Island, NY, Ft. Collins, CO and Las Vegas, NV. His paintings have earned the honor of being included among the fine collections of The Chaplin Family, Peter Frampton, Russell Brand, The Hard Rock Café and are on display for sale at Wentworth Galleries nationwide.

Cartellone is happily married to his actress/singer wife, Nancy Meyer, and resides in New York City.

(Photo - Doltyn Snedden)