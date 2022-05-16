LYNYRD SKYNYRD Drummer ARTIMUS PYLE Signs With Get Joe Records

In keeping with its mission statement “to distribute world-class artists’ content,” Get Joe Records announces the signing of legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame drummer Artimus Pyle (best known for his work with the iconic Southern-rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd) to the newly-formed, Texas-based label.

Pyle, whose musical career spans a half a century, is currently back in the studio with members of The Artimus Pyle Band (now comprised of Scott Raines-guitar/vocals; Jerry Lyda-guitar; Brad Durden-keys/vocals; and Dave Fowler-bass), a group he established in 2010 to honor the music of Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“Artimus is Southern Rock royalty and one of two remaining original members of one of the greatest rock and roll bands that ever lived,” explains Len Snow, President of Get Joe Records. “He is a phenomenal talent who continues to carry the torch for future generations to enjoy. We could not be more pleased to be representing him and his work.”

The signing with Get Joe Records comes on the heels of Pyle’s successful release of his 2020 film, Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash (Cleopatra Entertainment). The film is based on Pyle’s time with Skynyrd leading up to and shortly following the infamous plane crash in 1977. The film is available on DVD or Video On Demand through Amazon.com and other online video outlets.

Following his time as a Marine Corps Sergeant from 1967 to 1971 and a short stint with Spartanburg, SC-based band Thickwood Lick, Artimus Pyle was recommended by the late Charlie Daniels and joined Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1974. He would replace their original drummer (Bob Burns) following the release of the group’s second album, Second Helping, and performed with the band and on Skynyrd’s next four albums, Nuthin’ Fancy, Gimme Back My Bullets, Street Survivors, and their live album, One More for the Road. Pyle was injured but survived the band’s 1977 horrific plane crash that abruptly ended the lives of six people, including band members Steve and Cassie Gaines, and most notably, frontman and musical visionary Ronnie Van Zant.

In 1979, the band began to reunite, first for the 5th Annual Charlie Daniel’s Volunteer Jam, and eventually, as the Rossington Collins Band (which included all the remaining band members and Pyle, plus Dale Krantz on lead vocals and Barry Lee Harwood on guitar). However, shortly thereafter, Pyle was in a car accident that broke his leg in 21 places and shattered his hopes of remaining with the group. Pyle spent the next three years healing, both physically and emotionally, before returning to the states and establishing the Artimus Pyle Band (A.P.B.) to honor the music and legacy of Ronnie Van Zant.

In 1987, Pyle rejoined his former bandmates to tour and eventually record as Lynyrd Skynyrd 1991, but the experience left him flat. While he deeply loved them, he no longer felt the magic he once did with Van Zant at the helm, nor was he interested in returning to the party lifestyle for which the band was known and stepped away from the group permanently, only to return in 2006 during Lynyrd Skynyrd’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (where he played alongside Bob Burns).

Now in his 70s, Pyle still continues to honor Van Zant’s musical legacy, recording and touring with the Artimus Pyle Band, now comprised of Pyle (drums), Steve Raines (guitar/vocals), Jerry Lyda (guitar) Brad Durden (keyboards/vocals), and Dave Fowler (bass). The group is currently in the studio working on a new project which will be distributed through Get Joe Records.

Get Joe Records was formed in 2021 by three music industry veterans (Len Snow, Dave Fowler, and Kent Wells) with nearly a century of combined award-winning experience in songwriting, publishing, musicianship, production, talent acquisition, tour management, and business.

Get Joe Records is a boutique record label and production company based out of Wylie, TX, whose sole mission (and passion) is to distribute world-class content by world-renowned musical artists to fans across the globe utilizing cutting-edge technology and innovative techniques backed by the industry’s “best practices.”