LYNYRD SKYNYRD Guitarist GARY ROSSINGTON Dead At 71

Guitarist Gary Rossington was the last remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Sadly, he passed away today, March 5th, at the age of 71. A statement from Lynyrd Skynyrd reads:

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today.

Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does.

Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time."

All of us at BraveWords send our sincere condolences to Gary Rossington's family, friends, band members, and fans. May he Rest In Peace.

Gary Rossington survived the tragic 1977 plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines, as well as backup vocalist Cassie Gaines (Steve's sister), assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary, and co-pilot John Gray.

Although the cause of death has not yet been revealed, Rossington suffered a heart attack in 2015, and underwent emergency heart surgery in 2021.