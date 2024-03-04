LYNYRD SKYNYRD Had To Recall Over 200K Copies Of This Album After Cover Predicted Band's Death?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"It was only a matter of time, but today’s featured band was going down in flames. One of their album covers even predicted it. And so did one of their songs… Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote 'That Smell' in 1977. It was an eerily prophetic rocker that warned them there would be hell to pay. They posed on their album cover with flames around them! Honestly, no one worked harder than Ronnie Van Zant and the boys of Lynyrd Skynyrd, but the problem was no one partied harder either… and it was nearly to the point of self-destruction. Their trail of carnage included knock-down-drag-out brawls, punched-out teeth, furniture flying out of fifth-story windows, cutting and maiming their guitarist's hands the night before a big show, and one time when the lead singer tried to throw someone out of a plane, mid-flight. I mean come on… that’s pretty insane. Blacklisted from hotels and airlines alike, it all came to a tragic conclusion on October 20, 1977. After that day, this band would never be the same again. The story of two classic hits from their 70s classic album Street Survivors: 'What’s Your Name' and 'That Smell'. Brace yourself, this one’s as crazy as rock and roll gets. The story is coming up, next on Professor Of Rock."