LYNYRD SKYNYRD - New Hot Sauce Collection Available

Let the Lynyrd Skynyrd fan in your life feel the heat with a new hot sauce collection from Jade City Foods.

Sauces include:

- Freebird : Ghost Pepper Sauce

- Gimme Three Steps : Jalapeño Hot Sauce

- Simple Man : Mango, Pineapple, Orange Hot Sauce

- Sweet Home Alabama : Habanero Hot Sauce

- Tuesday's Gone : Carolina Reaper Sauce

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd are back at it in 2024! They've added more dates and special guests for The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour. Tickets on sale now. Dates are listed below.

The new dates are announced in two legs. The first leg launched on March 8 in Savannah, GA, and wraps up in Corpus Christi, TX on April 20. The second leg runs from August 9 in Mount Pleasant, MI, through September 22 Ridgefield, WA

The first leg of dates feature support from Black Stone Cherry, with Outlaws appearing on the second leg.

Dates:

March

8 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

9 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

15 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr.

16 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

22 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

23 - Southhaven, MS - Landers Center

24 - Macon, GA - Macon Amphitheater

28 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

29 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

30 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

April

4 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

5 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

6 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

12 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

13 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena

14 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

18 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

19 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome

20 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

August

9 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort #

15 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

16 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

17 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

23 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

24 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

September

5 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach

8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

12 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

21 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

22 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater