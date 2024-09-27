LYNYRD SKYNYRD's JOHNNY VAN ZANT Offers Update On His Daughter's Health Crisis - "They Don't Think It's The 'C' Word, So That's A Good Thing"; Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd were forced to cancel a string of concerts this week as singer Johnny Van Zant continues to deal with his daughter's "sudden emergency illness".

A message from the band stated: "Johnny Van Zant's daughter has a sudden emergency illness, he has left the tour to be with her while they continue testing, diagnosis, and treatment. For all ticket holders, direction to secure a refund will be forthcoming from the local promoter shortly."

Van Zant took to social media to offer an update, stating: "Hello, everybody. Johnny here, hey, coming to you on a wet, soggy day in Jacksonville, Florida. And hey, first of all, I wanna thank you all for saying prayers for my family. I did not announce my daughter's name because she's very private and I didn't wanna put this out. So I just asked for you guys to say a prayer for my daughter.

"In saying that, I think a lot of you know that it's my youngest daughter, Taylor Marion. She is named after my mom with the Marion part. And a couple of days ago, Taylor started having numbing feeling on her right side. She went to the emergency room. They did a CAT scan and they found a... the only way to say it is a mass on her brain. And some of it was bleeding - that was causing the numbing part.

"In saying this, we've had her with a great neurology team and doctors, and a group of doctors. And they don't think it's the 'C' word, so that's a good thing. But they're still doing a lot of testing and we're not out of the woods yet, but we're in a lot better position than we thought we were in, in the beginning.

"And, so, keep saying the prayers for Taylor. I can't thank you enough. It means everything to me and my family."

Listen to the Johnny's full message below: