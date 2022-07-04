LYNYRD SKYNYRD's Label Hated This Future Classic, And Tried To Stop It's Release; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"The legacy of 'Free Bird' by Lynyrd Skynyrd... the 70s classic, the greatness of the creation from Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins, Al Cooper. It began as an innocent remark that came from a lover’s quarrel, it turned into a legendary song that has likely been requested at every live rock show ever since. At first the singer didn’t think it was anything special, then one night he laid on his back in the the corner of the studio and wrote it in a few minutes. At on point it was 17 minutes long. Once recorded the label hated it. They tried to stop it form being put on the album. Eventually this classic rock standard progressed into an anthem for freedom. Coming up, the legacy of one of the signature songs by a blessed... and a cursed Hall Of Fame band from Florida... next on Professor Of Rock."