LYNYRD SKYNYRD's Producer Didn't Want Band To Record This 70s Classic, So They Locked Him Out Of The Studio; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

"Coming up, we're covering one of the biggest songs from a legendary rock band that has been streamed over a billion times and despite its popularity, it never actually charted on the Hot 100. 'Simple Man' by the kings of the south, Lynyrd Skynyrd. The only reason it wasn’t a hit is because it wasn’t ever released as a single. It finally charted decades later. Funny story: Apparently, the band’s producer Al Kooper didn’t want them to record it. So Ronnie Van Zant and co locked him out of the studio and told him not to come back until they were done. I guess these guys were butting heads all the time. But somehow, despite the constant fighting, they managed to put together one of the strongest debut albums ever: Pronounced ‘Lĕh-’nérd ‘Skin-’nérd, and this song, well, I’ll just say if you listen closely, you’re gonna hear some of the best advice for a happy life, and it has even more meaning now since this band’s last founding member, Gary Rossington, passed away marking the end of an era. Get ready, the story is next, on the Professor Of Rock."