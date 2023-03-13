LYNYRD SKYNYRD Salute GARY ROSSINGTON At First Concert Since Guitarist’s Death; Video

A week after the March 5 passing of guitarist Gary Rossington - the last remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd - the band were back on stage at the Plant City Strawberry Festival in Florida on Sunday night (March 12).

Lynyrd Skynyrd paid tribute to their late bandmate with a performance of “Tuesday’s Gone”, complete with images of Rossington projected on the screen behind the band. You can watch the performance below:

Lynyrd Skynyrd issued the following statement following Gary Rossington's passing: "It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time."