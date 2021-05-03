LYNYRD SKYNYRD To Co-Headline 2021 Concert For Legends With BRAD PAISLEY During Pro Football Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Week

News 5 Cleveland is reporting that legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd and country music star Brad Paisley will co-headline the 2021 Concert of Legends Presented by Ford at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton this summer.

The concert held on August 9 at 8 PM will wrap up the 2021 Pro-Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 AM on May 7. Prices range from $75 to $285. Click here to purchase tickets.

“We are excited for not one, but two music icons honoring and performing in the 2021 Concert of Legends Presented by Ford,” said George Veras, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Producer at the Hall of Fame. “They join Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Kid Rock, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons as the great artists who have brought their talents to center stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is quickly becoming a ‘must’ tour stop and fan-favorite music venue.”

Read more at News 5 Cleveland.

