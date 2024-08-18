LYNYRD SKYNYRD Wrote "Sweet Home Alabama" In Response To NEIL YOUNG's "Southern Man", Sparking An Alleged Feud; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"The alleged feud between Lynyrd Skynyrd and Neil Young has long been a topic of fascination for rock fans and pop culture enthusiasts. What began as a lyrical exchange in the early '70s soon spiraled into a highly publicized, and often misunderstood, rivalry. When Neil Young critiqued Lynyrd Skynyrd's heritage, their home state, and their people, it sparked an immediate response from them in one of the most famous anthems of the 70s, 'Sweet Home Alabama'. They were fighting their rivalry in the lyrics of their songs. This back-and-forth between the two iconic acts was perceived by many as a deep-seated feud, but was it really as contentious as it seemed?? Let’s get into the story behind this supposed conflict and uncover the truth behind the music and the myths that have surrounded it for decades."