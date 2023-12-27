LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s RICKEY MEDLOCKE On Continuing Without Any Original Members – “It’s All About The Music”

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarst Rickey Medlocke talked about the band’s decision to continue following the death of Gary Rossington in March, the last original member of the group, on Fox17 Rock & Review.

Medlocke explained how Skynyrd did nothing during the COVID lockdowns and when the country started opening up again, they were ready to go, but unfortunately Rossington wasn’t able to.

Gary, on the other hand, found himself in a situation, bless his heart, man - to where he couldn't go out anymore, and we just lost him this year,” recalled Medlocke. “And that really broke my heart. And I don't think that I've quite — still right now, after all this time, I don't think I've quite settled with it, because we were such really good friends ever since we were teenagers. And being on stage with him every night when we were touring is just something you'll miss the rest of your life."

"But you know what? This year we picked our bootstraps up and we got back into it. Frontman Johnny [Van Zant, frontman] and I decided, 'Hey…' The outcry of the fans were such that they said, 'Please don't let this be the end of it.' And so we decided, along with the former bandmembers' estates and relatives, that we were gonna go back out and take the great music to the fans. Because, honestly, the songs is what makes it all happen for Lynyrd Skynyrd. It's all about the music. Those are such iconic and great songs, and I and I feel very honored and very proud that I've been able to be there and play those songs all this time. And God bless Gary for getting me back into this, and I promised him that I would stay in this band till the final note in 'Free Bird' was struck. And here I am; I'm still here."

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd are back at it in 2024! They've added more dates and special guests for The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour. Tickets go on sale on November 3. Dates are listed below.

The new dates are announced in two legs. The first leg launched on March 8 in Savannah, GA, and wraps up in Corpus Christi, TX on April 20. The second leg runs from August 9 in Mount Pleasant, MI, through September 22 Ridgefield, WA

The first leg of dates feature support from Black Stone Cherry, with Outlaws appearing on the second leg.

Dates:

March

8 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

9 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

15 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr.

16 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

22 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

23 - Southhaven, MS - Landers Center

24 - Macon, GA - Macon Amphitheater

28 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

29 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

30 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

April

4 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

5 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

6 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

12 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

13 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena

14 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

18 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

19 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome

20 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

August

9 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort #

15 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

16 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

17 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

23 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

24 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

September

5 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach

8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

12 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

21 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

22 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater