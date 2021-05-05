LYRIA's ALINE HAPP Releases Vocal Cover Of IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON's "Tears Of The Dragon"(Video)

Lyria vocalist Aline Happ has released a classical crossover version of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson's solo single "Tears Of The Dragon". Check it out below.

"Tears Of The Dragon" is taken from Dickinson's 1994 solo album, Balls To Picasso. It was his second solo record, and the first album in Dickinson's solo career that was released after he had officially left Iron Maiden.