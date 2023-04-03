LZZY HALE Joins DAUGHTRY For Live Performance Of JOURNEY Classic "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"; Video

Earlier this year, Daughtry joined forces with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale to release a cover of the Journey hit, "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)".

Last Monday (March 27), Lzzy joined Daughtry during their show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England to perform the single. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below:

Stream the "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" single here, and check out an official lyric video below.