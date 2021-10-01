LZZY HALE Teams Up With Strüng Guitar String Jewelry Company In Support Of MusiCares

Lzzy Hale, from the record-breaking Grammy Award-winning platinum rock band Halestorm, has joined forces with the guitar string jewelry company, Strüng. Lzzy's played guitar strings, turned into bad ass rock jewelry, will raise money for MusiCares.

The one of a kind, limited edition necklaces and bracelets are made from the donation of guitar strings from Lzzy's stage-played guitars. Each string is hand wound into a piece of jewelry by Strüng. Each purchase includes an official autographed authenticity card verifying Lzzy's played strings.

Co-owner of Strüng / Blameshift vocalist Jenny Mann: "I've always looked up to and respected Lzzy. She is one of the most down to earth people in the industry aside from being an insanely talented female vocalist. We are so grateful to have her on board and can't wait to see what the future holds."

Lzzy comments on the project below. Go to GetStrung.com to shop for jewelry.